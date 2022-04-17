crime fighters

Noel Pena was at a corner where he slept along the 2800 block of North Fairhill Street.
By and Heather Grubola
Crime Fighters: Who killed Noel Pena?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who got into a fight was hit in the head and left to die.

Now, his niece is hoping someone will come forward to find who killed her uncle.

Chante Rivas says her uncle, Noel Pena, was a good man who had fallen on hard times.

She adds her uncle was recently released from jail and was homeless.

On Wednesday, January 12, at about 7:05 a.m., Pena was at the corner where he slept along the 2800 block of North Fairhill Street in North Philadelphia.

That's when Rivas said Pena got into an argument with other individuals.

"They were fighting...and in the midst of the fight, he got hit.

They hit him with a metal pole," she said.

Police found Pena propped up on a stoop with a blanket over his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I feel like he might have known them because when we spoke to the medical examiner and like the funeral people and stuff like that, they say whoever did this to him had a lot of animosity behind it," she said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"I just want whoever to be able to like speak out and not be afraid to speak out because we haven't heard anything," she said.

