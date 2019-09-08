Crime Fighters: Who killed Roger David?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man leaving a club in West Philadelphia was shot and left for dead and his cousin traveled from North Carolina to plea for help in finding his killer.
"He was the most loving person that you can ever come across," described Ebony Thomas.
Thomas said she was closer to her cousin, Roger David, than her own brothers and sisters.
"I taught him how to ride a bike. I taught him how to play cards. I taught him like everything that he knew growing up," she said.
She said the 29-year-old was never in trouble and what happened early Monday morning on March 31 shocked her.
"She told me he got shot in the back of his head after leaving the club," she said.
At 1:44 a.m. police were called to the area of 41st and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia for reports of a person with a gun.
That's where they found David and another man both suffering from gunshot wounds. David died at the hospital. The other man was admitted in fair condition.
"The chaos that's happening right now needs to stop. You killing someone for what? What do you get out of killing someone? What do you get out of taking someone's life?" Thomas asked.
The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $5,000 dollar reward and the City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"What I need is for us to come together to solve this you know because I can't do it on my own," she said.
