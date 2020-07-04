Fiery crash on Atlantic City Expressway injures 3

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people were injured after a fiery crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Police said two cars collided in the westbound lanes near the Cross Keys Road exit in Winslow Township around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
The impact caused one of the vehicles to catch fire.
Firefighters arrived and quickly put out the flames.
The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
