Fiery crash on Atlantic City Expressway injures 3

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people were injured after a fiery crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.Police said two cars collided in the westbound lanes near the Cross Keys Road exit in Winslow Township around 11:30 p.m. Friday.The impact caused one of the vehicles to catch fire.Firefighters arrived and quickly put out the flames.The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.There is no word on what caused the crash.