Crime Fighters: Who killed Cyanni Hammond?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cyanni Hammond, 19, was shot and killed while standing with a group of men. Now, her mother is coming forward to ask for helping in finding her daughter's killer."Cyanni was an outgoing person. She had ups and down days, you know. She was a typical teenager," said Jennifer Rigney.Rigney said her daughter was looking forward to normal high school milestones."She was very excited on going to prom and graduating she was class of 2022."Rigney said on Saturday, April 23, Hammond was home doing her laundry and cleaning her room when her phone rang."She received three phone calls, two phone calls she didn't answer but the third phone call she did. I don't know what that phone call was about. Whatever it was I do remember her coming down the steps dressed and told me she'd be back."That wouldn't happen.At 9:38 p.m., police were called to the 2000 block of Bridge Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section for a person with a gun.Hammond was shot while standing with a group of men just a block from her house. She died at the scene.Investigators said the group knew each other but the shooter got away.Rigney said she'll remember her daughter's fierce spirit."She always went for what she wanted, you know. She never backed down for nothing or no one. She always went for what she wanted."The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.