Cyclist smashes NYC Burger King drive-thru window after employee says he needs car

The man, who was riding a bicycle, shattered a Burger King drive-thru window with a chain when he was told he wasn't allowed to use the window, police said.
The man was at the fast-food chain's Bronx location on East 149th Street on August 27 when he lashed out on a teenage employee.
The 19-year-old employee told the cyclist he was not allowed to pick up food at the window because he wasn't in a car. Video shows the man getting aggressive and shouting at the employee. Police said he then takes out a chain to violently smash the drive-thru window.
🚨WANTED🚨for a Criminal Mischief inside of 149 Street (Burger King) #Motthaven #bronx @NYPD40Pct on 8/27/19 @ 7:50 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @News12BX @bronxchronicle @NY1 pic.twitter.com/89S8eAXRKT— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 24, 2019
No one was injured.
Police ask that anyone with information about the cyclist call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish.