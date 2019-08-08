DA: Constables illegally worked as security guards for Sunoco's Mariner East pipeline

Michael Robel and Kareem Johnson

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The Chester County District Attorney's Office says two Pennsylvania constables illegally provided security for Sunoco's Mariner East Pipeline.

The suspects were identified as 58-year-old Michael Robel of Shamokin, Pa. and 47-year-old Kareem Johnson of Coatesville, Pa.

Robel is a constable for Northumberland County and Johnson is a constable for Chester County.

The D.A.'s office said the men used their positions as constables to obtain work as security guards, and identified themselves as constables while working for a private company.

That company, Raven Knights, is subcontracted to do security work for the Sunoco pipeline project.

Robel was paid $27,995 for his work in 2018 and 2019, the district attorney's office said, while Johnson was paid $36,785 in 2018.

The D.A. said both men failed to report the income as required on their Statement of Financial Interests form. The law also prohibits elected constables to use their office for private benefit.

According to the D.A.'s office, the men "were recruited and asked to provide copies of their state constable certification cards and firearm cards as a condition of employment."

They have been charged with official oppression, Ethics Act violations, and related offenses.

Both men have been arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.
