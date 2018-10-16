DA: Philadelphia man shot, killed in Cheltenham Township after traffic dispute

Police were called to the intersection of Front and Dewey Streets just after 9:30 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired.

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Investigators say a man has died after a shooting in Montgomery County that stemmed from a traffic dispute.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Dewey Road and Front Street in Cheltenham Township, Pa.

According to the district attorney's office, that's where 29-year-old Rithina Torn of Philadelphia was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Torn was shot after he approached a dark-colored vehicle during a dispute at the intersection.

The person who shot Torn remains at large. Detectives say they are interviewing witnesses and gathering surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheltenham Township police at 215-885-1600 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368. Tips can also be sent anonymously using the STOPit! Smartphone app.

