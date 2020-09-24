Berks County DA rules Reading officer-involved shooting was justified

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced that Reading police officers used reasonable force in shooting an armed person in the city last week.
The shooting happened near South 8th and Franklin streets on September 13.
Investigators say Roxanne Moore, also known as Lakim Miller-Nock, was pointing a gun at three officers and refused their demands to drop the weapon.
Police say the officers fired 16 shots, striking the suspect multiple times. Moore suffered critical injuries during the incident.
Police say before the shooting, Moore was involved in an argument inside an apartment with one person and set a fire on the stove. An altercation then ensued with other occupants of the home.
According to the authorities, video then captures Moore leaving the apartment waving a handgun in the air. Soon after, Moore allegedly pistol-whipped a person and threatened to kill another individual before officers were called.
Upon arrival to the scene, investigators say Moore was pointing the gun in the direction of the officer driving up the road. After repeated demands to drop her weapon, officers opened fire, according to police.
The Berks County Detective's Office is expected to file criminal charges, including aggravated assault and robbery, against the suspect once she is medically cleared and discharged from the hospital.
