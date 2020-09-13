Officers in Reading, Pennsylvania shoot suspect armed with weapon: Officials

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after an armed suspect was shot by police in Reading, Pennsylvania on Sunday morning, according to officials.Reading Police Department officers were called to the 800 block of Franklin Street just before 7 a.m.Police arrived to find an individual with a gun. Authorities say officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, but he refused.The suspect was shot by officers at least one, authorities say.The individual was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.No other injuries were reported.District Attorney John T. Adams is expected to hold a press conference in the future to discuss the investigation.Authorities say there is no longer any danger or threat to the community.Anyone with any information is asked to call Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.