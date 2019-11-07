DA: Shots fired from inside home in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Police are on scene responding to reports of a shooting in the area of Belmont Square in Doylestown Borough near the intersection of Court and East streets. Neighbors should call 911 and shelter in place unless evacuated. Please avoid the area. — Bucks Co DA's Office (@BucksDa) November 7, 2019

Doylestown Mayor confirms active shooter in Belmont Square. County SWAT teams have been called in. Working on more details. @6abc — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) November 7, 2019

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of officers are spread out across a residential development in Doylestown, Pennsylvania after authorities say there have been shots fired from a home on Thursday night.Action News has learned that the shots were fired in the area of Belmont Square near the intersection of Court and East streets.Authorities say a person is barriaded inside a home at this hour.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office says the situation is contained but are asking residents to shelter in place at this hour."Neighbors should call 911 and shelter in place unless evacuated. Please avoid the area," the district attorney's office tweeted."I just pulled up the street and saw all these cops there and I saw a neighbor. He said that he heard three or four shots fired. And then I called another neighbor. And he said the guy is holed up in the house and it's surrounded by SWAT," one resident said.No injuries have been reported.