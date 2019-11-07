DA: Shots fired from inside home in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of officers are spread out across a residential development in Doylestown, Pennsylvania after authorities say there have been shots fired from a home on Thursday night.

Action News has learned that the shots were fired in the area of Belmont Square near the intersection of Court and East streets.

Authorities say a person is barriaded inside a home at this hour.





The Bucks County District Attorney's Office says the situation is contained but are asking residents to shelter in place at this hour.

"Neighbors should call 911 and shelter in place unless evacuated. Please avoid the area," the district attorney's office tweeted.

"I just pulled up the street and saw all these cops there and I saw a neighbor. He said that he heard three or four shots fired. And then I called another neighbor. And he said the guy is holed up in the house and it's surrounded by SWAT," one resident said.



No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks county
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourns loss of woman found stabbed to death in Fox Chase home
Images released of car after boy shot in head walking home from school
SPCA finds puppy stolen from Philadelphia headquarters
AccuWeather: Rain moving in today, brief wet snow in the Poconos
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
Show More
3-year-old shows it's never too early to learn CPR
Berks Co. woman accused of taking photos of dead nursing home residents
EXCLUSIVE: South Philly carjacking victim speaks, SUV used in robbery spree
First funerals held for American family members killed in Mexico
Police release surveillance video of suspect in Fox Chase homicide
More TOP STORIES News