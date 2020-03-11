u.s. & world

Dad of 4-year-old girl killed in Tennessee tornado recounts tragedy

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tennessee (WPVI) -- The father of a young girl killed last week by a tornado in Putnam County, Tennessee is speaking out.

Matt Collins took to Facebook to share a photo of his 4-year-old daughter and some heartbreaking details about how she died.



He said Hattie was sleeping in bed with him and his wife when the powerful twister touched down.

Collins said he grabbed Hattie and his wife grabbed their youngest daughter from her crib. After that, he said everything began collapsing around them and they hit the floor.



He described the sound as unlike anyrthing he had ever heard and the next thing he remembers is waking up.

Neighbors found the family in the dirt and injured, but still holding onto each other.

Unfortunately, Hattie succumbed to her injuries.



Collins ended his Facebook post by sharing a touching moment his wife and Hattie had that night before bed.

He said Hattie told her, "Mommy, I can see Jesus and he is wearing all white."

Collins wrote: "We believe Jesus is holding our girl for us now. And Hattie loves to be held."

In total, 24 people were killed across four counties after storms moved through the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseechild deathtornadou.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Wall Street down more than 5% as stakes rise in COVID-19 pandemic
Another coronavirus case in Montco; 8 more reported in NJ
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his campaign
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another coronavirus case in Montco; 8 more reported in NJ
Officials concerned COVID-19 may be community spread in New Jersey
Another coronavirus case reported in Montco; 15 in Pa.
Philly announces 1st presumptive positive coronavirus case
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu symptoms: What are the differences?
Off-duty Philadelphia deputy sheriff shot in Yeadon
Show More
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
3 Montco school districts reopening amid COVID-19 concerns
AccuWeather: Cooler Next Two Days
Full list of school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled
More TOP STORIES News