Dad seeks justice after daughter killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An alleged drunk driver remains on the loose more than a year after a hit-and-rush crash left a woman dead in Philadelphia.The victim's family says Chloe Robertson was born in Scotland, but was proud to call central Florida her home.And Chloe's father, David Robertson, says over the years he watched her develop into a beautiful young woman, inside and out."She was such a loving kid," he said. "She loved home. She loved her mom. She loved her friends. She loved her family. She loved her sister. I can't speak highly enough of her."Chloe was traveling in an Uber back in January 2020 while visiting with friends in the Delaware Valley.Her vehicle was rear-ended by another car that was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed on the Vine Street Expressway.Investigators have identified the driver of the striking vehicle as 26-year-old Aaron Sims of Camden.Sims allegedly left the scene, but later showed up at a state police barracks where, we're told, he confessed.By then, Chloe had been pronounced dead.Mr. Robertson recalls, "It was only a matter of time between that moment and when the police knocked on the door at 5 in the morning. They gave us the news she wasn't coming home."Toxicology test results later determined there was THC in the suspect's system and his blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit for driving.The problem now though is that Sims was released on bail a short time after he was processed and has been on the run ever since.Mr. Robertson says nothing will ever make his family whole again but, at this point, they will settle for justice."It's hard for us to, I don't want to say 'move on' because we never will, but it's hard for us to come to terms with it when the guy that killed her is running around free," he says.Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police.