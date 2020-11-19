Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in self-quarantine after employee tests positive for COVID-19

According to officials, Outlaw was informed on November 12 and has been "following all protocols," including working remotely.
The news comes as cases continue to surge across the city and state.
"Despite a rising number of cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, PPD remains confident in its ability to provide adequate staffing levels to maintain the public safety that our city deserves and expects," the spokesperson said.
Due to positive COVID cases and the need to quarantine, the Gun Permits Units closed to the public on Wednesday and is not expected to reopen until December 7.
All police facilities impacted by employees who have tested positive will be sanitized and deep-cleaned.
Philadelphia police employees are required to wear a mask at all times and have been provided with PPE and hand sanitizer, officials said.
