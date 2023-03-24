Darby Township cemetery pledges to do better with abandoned crematorium after several break-ins

Mount Lawn Cemetery in Darby Township has been around for nearly 100 years

DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County cemetery is pledging to take action on a now abandoned crematorium that once operated on its property.

The building still houses cremated remains and has been targeted by vandals several times.

Mount Lawn Cemetery in Darby Township has been around for nearly 100 years. Sadly, like many historic cemeteries, it's dilapidated and in bad shape.

Recently there have been complaints about one building that holds cremated remains.

The group East Coast Explorations goes inside old abandoned buildings. In 2021, Miguel Pena and the group went inside the old Mount Lawn Crematorium and found boxes of ashes, some neatly stacked, others were strewn on the floor.

Pena said he was able to walk inside the gate to the cemetery, and the door to the building was wide open. He also said he saw no warnings about trespassing.

Mount Lawn Cemetery did not secure the building well, some say.

"As soon as I see it, it's like, wow. The disrespect, it's crazy," said Pena.

An attorney and owner of the cemetery, Craig Alston, told Action News that Mount Lawn has fallen on tough financial times and has done its best to keep the cemetery secure. They've dealt with several break-ins over the years.

The cemetery has had issues with upkeep, but he said Mount Lawn will do better. Using old pallets and locks, the door to the building is now blocked and marked with a "Keep Out" sign.

Action News pressed Alston on why he didn't frame in a new exterior door. He said he would, and added that cemetery board members are working to get a state grant to pay to have the building torn down.

"They should be open during certain hours and then locked after that," said Mike Donahue of Donahue Funeral Homes.

Donahue is a part owner of Donahue Funeral Homes, which operates in several locations.

He believes oversight of cemeteries is lacking, unlike in the funeral home business.

"I think it should be a level playing field and for the consumer, it would be the best thing," he said.

Cemeteries are licensed by the State Real Estate Commission, but there's little to no oversight of financial viability and operating standards.

The Department of State, which oversees the commission, has yet to respond to our request for comment.