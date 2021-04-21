Teen with 'cell phone and sheer guts' credited for Derek Chauvin's murder conviction

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10459286" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Darnella Frazier, the teenager who shot the harrowing video of George Floyd under the knee of the Minneapolis police officer now charged in his death, testified Tuesday that she began recording because "it wasn't right, he was suffering, he was in pain."