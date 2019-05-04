Dashcam captures wrong way driver before fatal crash on I-95

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and another injured in a wrong way crash on I-95 in Philadelphia overnight.

Action News photojournalist Bill Trenwith was on I-95 around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, and just happened to have his dashcam rolling, when the driver blew past him going south in the northbound lanes.

Police say moments later that wrong way driver was killed when their vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle near Aramingo Avenue in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

Another person was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Parts of I-95 North were shut down for a time because of the incident. The highway has since reopened.

So far, no word on the identity of the victims.
