Phillies' David Robertson hurt celebrating Bryce Harper's home run, out of NLDS

Get ready to wear your 'I Ride with Philly Rob' shirt a while longer! Rob Thomson is staying on as manager for two more seasons!

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson is out of the division series against the Atlanta Braves with a celebration injury.

Manager Rob Thomson said he strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cardinals in the last round.

Phillies-Braves Game 1 is Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta.

The 37-year-old Robertson was effective for the Phillies after an August trade from the Cubs -- posting six saves in 11 games with a 2.70 ERA. He threw one inning against St. Louis in Game 1 of the wild-card series and picked up a win.

Philadelphia Phillies' David Robertson throws during the eighth inning in Game 1 of a National League wild-card playoff series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Oct. 7, 2022. AP Photo/Scott Kane

The Phillies have used a closer by committee approach for a chunk of the season. Nobody on the team had more than 12 saves. Converted starter Zach Eflin picked up his first save in Game 2 against the Cardinals.