2 minors wanted in deadly attack on 73-year-old man to turn themselves in, sources say

In surveillance video released by police on Friday, the suspects can be seen attacking the victim with a traffic cone.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two minors wanted in connection with a deadly attack on a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia last month are expected to turn them themselves in today, Action News has learned.

The incident took place at 2:38 a.m. on Friday, June 24, on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia.



Police say 73-year-old James Lambert was attacked by four males and three females. The suspects are believed to be in their early to mid-teens.

Action News has learned two of the suspects are minors and are siblings. They have a lawyer.

Police said the suspects struck the victim several times with objects, knocking him to the ground.

Police say the man suffered injuries to his head and later died

Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said at least two teens took part in the beating and the medical examiner has ruled Lambert's death as blunt force trauma.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.
