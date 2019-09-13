Deadly crash closes Ridge Pike in Plymouth Twp.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A deadly crash between two SUVs early Friday morning has Ridge Pike shut down in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County.The crash happened where Ridge Pike intersects with Chemical Road, Colwell Lane and N. Worth Lane.Plymouth Township police told Action News that the roadway would be closed for an extended period of time.One body was covered with a sheet on the roadway.We know that several ambulances were called to the scene, but it's not clear if anyone else was injured in the crash.Action News will update the latest from Plymouth Township on 6abc beginning at 4 a.m.