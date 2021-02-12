1-month-old girl killed in Northeast Philly crash, 2 mothers and another baby sent to hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A one-month-old girl was killed in a head-on crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia that also sent a four-month-old boy and their two young mothers to the hospital, police said.All four were inside a car when it collided with an SUV at the Boulevard and Harbison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.Police said the 19-year-old mother of the one-month-old child was riding up front in the passenger seat. The other mother, 21, was the driver. Her four-month-old son was in the back of the car with the one-month-old, police said."Preliminary information is that there were two car seats in the vehicle with the infants. We're not certain at this time if the children were in the car seats, if they were properly strapped in or buckled in. We're not sure," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.All four inside the car and the driver of the SUV were taken to Einstein Medical Center by medics.The one-month-old girl was pronounce dead at the hospital. Her mother is stable with bumps and bruises, Small said.The four-month-old boy suffered minor injuries and is listed as stable. His mother sustained injuries to her legs and is also stable.The 29-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital, but police said he was not injured.Debris was left behind on the Boulevard and the airbags deployed in the vehicles.Investigators said the vehicles were driving in opposite directions in different lanes on Harbison."Preliminary information has these two vehicles both on Harbison Avenue, one was going eastbound, one was going westbound, and when they were crossing the Boulevard in the southbound lanes, that's when the vehicles struck each other head on," Small said.Accident investigators do not believe this was a T-bone accident; they're treating it as a head-on collision based off the front-end damage on both vehicles.Small said police were questioning the adults at the hospital as well as checking surveillance video at the scene. Investigators are also looking at driving records.