Authorities ID man killed in Sicklerville hit-and-run; police still searching for driver

SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Winslow Township, Camden County are looking for the driver and the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run.It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Williamstown Road in Sicklerville.Investigators said 47-year-old James Lawrence of Williamstown was crossing the Atlantic City Expressway bridge when he was struck.The driver took off toward Monroe Township and Lawrence in the street.Soon after, a passenger on a passing New Jersey Transit bus noticed the body in the road and alerted the bus driver. The bus driver called police.Lawrence was rushed to the hospital where he died.No description of the striking vehicle has been released.Anyone with information on the fatal hit and run is asked to call Winslow Officer Rich Saunders at 609-567-0700 Ext. 1196 or Camden County Prosecutors Office Detective Rowand at 856-225-8514.