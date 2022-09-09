Deaf Poker Tour raises stakes for hearing-impaired players in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Poker is kind of like an international language where you don't necessarily need to hear to be able to play the game," said Rita Scarcella, interpreting sign language by Matt Erickson.

Erickson, a lifelong poker player, became a co-owner of Deaf Poker Tour in 2017. The traveling tournament was founded in 2006. Seeing how it has affected so many lives, Erickson felt compelled to keep it going when the opportunity arose.

"Some places don't have areas where they can go and play poker," said Scarcella on behalf of Erickson. "So, this is an opportunity for those who do enjoy the game to get together."

Deaf Poker Tour had previously partnered with Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland. The success of the partnership allowed the tournament to expand to the Philadelphia branch, where it returns this weekend.

"I think it's important to bring the non-hearing community into the casino. It's something that we're very proud of," said Anne Tran, Director of Poker Operations at Live! Philadelphia. "Our team members have practiced and learned basic sign language to communicate during the events."

Three days worth of seven poker events will invite deaf and hearing-impaired players to compete against one another. Some events are open to the general public, creating an inclusive environment where players of all abilities can mingle.

It also brings visibility to a group of individuals with invisible disabilities.

"It's great to show people that the community is here, and that it can be together and be strong," said Stephen DiGiovanna from Slatington, Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Deaf Poker Tour and upcoming events, visit their website.

