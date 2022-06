NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident after a man and boy on a dirt bike collided head-on with a vehicle.The incident happened Saturday just after 9 p.m. on southbound New Castle Avenue in the area of Memorial Drive.Police say the driver of the dirt bike and the boy riding on the handle bars were killed.As a result of the crash, all lanes of southbound Route 9 will be closed until officials conclude their investigation.No further details surrounding what may have caused the crash have been provided at this time.