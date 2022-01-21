The Delaware 3000 Project aims to photograph the state's lowest license plate numbers

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware 3000 Project is the passion project of Jordan Irazabal from Wilmington. He hopes to photograph Delaware's 3000 lowest numbered vehicle plates, including passenger plates, pleasure commercial, and commercial plates.
"I kind of saw an opportunity to do something that, to my knowledge, had never been done before," he said.
Irazabal started the project a little over 14 years ago after he spotted a low number Delaware plate while attending The University of Delaware. He says his interest was really peaked after plate number six sold at auction for a record $675,000 shortly after.
He encourages people to be on the lookout for any plates that are still needed for the project.
"I get dozens of pictures texted to me everyday, without fail," said Irazabal.
He's just waiting on 26 more photographs to complete the 3,000.
Irazabal says he's been in contact with most of the owners of the remaining tags, but they refuse to send him a photograph and participate in the project, but he's hoping for the best and that someday these owners will change their minds.
To find out which plates are still needed to complete the project, visit: https://thedelaware3000.org/
