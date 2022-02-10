events

Delaware County advocates gather to call on the release of Leroy Evans

Leroy Evans was convicted 41 years ago in the killing of Emily Leo, based on a witness who said he was at the scene.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Delco advocates gather to call on the release of Leroy Evans

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Calling it a travesty of justice, advocates and lawmakers once again called for the release of a Delaware County man they say was wrongfully convicted of murder.

Representatives of the Delaware County Black Caucus gathered in Chester Thursday morning - demanding the immediate release of Leroy Evans.

Evans was convicted 41 years ago in the killing of Emily Leo, based on a witness who said he was at the scene.

That witness later recanted his testimony.

This week, Evans' lawyer filed a petition to get him released.

"For the first time in many generations, we see the opportunity for a right for a wrong to be righted and a new story to be written," said Senator Anthony Williams of the 8th District.

Evans has always maintained his innocence, saying he did help dispose of the victim's clothing but played no role in her murder.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychestercourt caseeventsrallyinvestigationwrongful conviction
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
Wonton Project dinner to benefit Asian American seniors
$7 ticket promotion to celebrate Forrest Theatre's grand reopening
Lunar New Year celebrations in Philadelphia
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel traveling exhibit comes to Center City
TOP STORIES
Trade deal sends Ben Simmons to Nets, James Harden to 76ers
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
CDC report reveals life expectancy for each state
Unruly passenger forces Frontier flight from NYC to divert
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Liberty Point aims to become Philly's largest restaurant
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
Show More
Kingsessing residents begin to clean up after water main break
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
Philly looks to fill 400 lifeguard positions at city pools
'Broken heart' cases surge during COVID, especially among women
Missing Philly woman found dead on Del. college campus
More TOP STORIES News