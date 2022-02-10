Delaware County advocates gather to call on the release of Leroy Evans

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Calling it a travesty of justice, advocates and lawmakers once again called for the release of a Delaware County man they say was wrongfully convicted of murder.Representatives of the Delaware County Black Caucus gathered in Chester Thursday morning - demanding the immediate release of Leroy Evans.Evans was convicted 41 years ago in the killing of Emily Leo, based on a witness who said he was at the scene.That witness later recanted his testimony.This week, Evans' lawyer filed a petition to get him released."For the first time in many generations, we see the opportunity for a right for a wrong to be righted and a new story to be written," said Senator Anthony Williams of the 8th District.Evans has always maintained his innocence, saying he did help dispose of the victim's clothing but played no role in her murder.