New large-scale COVID testing site up and running at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital

It can handle 1,000 tests a day and its purpose is to make testing quick and easy by allowing people to pre-register online.
Paula Brown, coordinator for Delaware County Department of Emergency Services says, "You can just drive right up, show your phone, they print out the code. You do the test and you're out."
If you don't have access to a computer, Brown says don't worry, they will get you registered and tested at the site.
On Thursday, the site was virtually empty even though there is a high need for testing in Delaware County.
In southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware County has the highest test positivity rate at 29.1%, compared to Chester County at 27.2%, Montgomery County at 26.6%, Bucks County at 26.3% and Philadelphia at 26.0%
The new testing site is regional, so anyone can go there to get a test. You don't need to live in Delaware County.
You can register at ineedacovid19test.com.
It's open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.