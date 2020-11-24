Health & Fitness

7-day COVID-19 case count reaches all-time high in Delaware

Delaware COVID-19 live updates, news and information
By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The seven-day average daily coronavirus case count in Delaware set an all-time high as the state tested a record number of people in the days before Thanksgiving.

The News Journal reports that the state reported 486 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the seven-day average of new cases to a record 428.4.

The numbers show more people in Delaware are seeking out a test and a significant portion of them are returning positive results.

The daily average percent of tests that are positive is 5.9%, the highest it's been since early June.

The average daily case count has grown by 90% over the past two weeks.

MORE DELAWARE COVID-19 HEADLINES


Delaware issues new restrictions on gatherings, dining, and youth sports; most take effect on Monday


Delaware Governor John Carney announced Tuesday additional restrictions for indoor and outdoor gatherings, indoor dining, and youth sports to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

New COVID-19 testing site to open at Delaware State University in New Castle County


A $5 million COVID-19 testing lab will soon be up and running at Delaware State University's Kirkwood Highway Campus in New Castle County as cases across the country soar.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE



FDA approves 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home


U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed entirely at home and delivers results in 30 minutes.

Health experts warn against holiday travel, unnecessary COVID testing


Health experts are urging caution ahead of the holiday season, asking that you think twice about traveling - and getting unnecessary COVID-19 tests.

As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies, expert says


As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, consumers are stocking up, and grocery stores are responding. But before you go on a spending spree, there are some things to consider.

CDC says masks protect you, not just those around you, in updated guidance


As the U.S. sees a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control released new mask guidance. The latest update says wearing a face-covering doesn't just protect the people around you, but it also protects the wearer from incoming virus projectiles.

CDC releases updated guidelines for Thanksgiving


The CDC posted its most specific guidance yet on Thanksgiving Monday, which emphasizes that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and keeping your distance if you celebrate with others.

COVID-19 RESOURCES


How to properly wash your hands
Which masks protect those around you best?
What to do if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus testing near me

*The Associated Press contributed to this report*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew castle countynewarkhealthcourtcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. elections results certified, Biden wins over Trump
Frankford family says boy, 12, shot through front door was assassinated
Pennsylvania Thanksgiving eve alcohol ban upsets business owners
US could nearly double its COVID-19 cases in coming months
15 alleged mobsters in Philly, South Jersey face charges
How to find your local COVID-19 testing site
Fatal crash shuts down portion of Schuylkill Expressway
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns champions for Season 29
AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Rainy Thanksgiving
Pandemic puppy scams on the rise: What you should know
CDC raises cruise ship travel warning to highest level
Biden set to formally introduce his national security team
More TOP STORIES News