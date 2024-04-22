Delaware leaders discuss success of overdose prevention programs

DELAWARE (WPVI) -- Leaders in Delaware are touting the success of substance abuse and overdose prevention programs.

Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced on Monday that for the first time in a decade, the state saw a decrease in overdose deaths in 2023.

The information came during the state's 5th community response briefing on its response to the overdose crisis.

Community leaders continued to highlight the programs and services available to residents and said more work needs to be done.