WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Delaware leaders discuss success of overdose prevention programs

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, April 22, 2024
Delaware leaders discuss success of overdose prevention programs
Leaders in Delaware are touting the success of substance abuse and overdose prevention programs.

DELAWARE (WPVI) -- Leaders in Delaware are touting the success of substance abuse and overdose prevention programs.

Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced on Monday that for the first time in a decade, the state saw a decrease in overdose deaths in 2023.

The information came during the state's 5th community response briefing on its response to the overdose crisis.

Community leaders continued to highlight the programs and services available to residents and said more work needs to be done.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW