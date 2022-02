WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- At least one person was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash in Delaware.It happened around 5 p.m. on Monday near Spruce and Taylor streets in Wilmington.Police say officers were pursuing a vehicle in Northeast Wilmington when the driver crashed and multiple occupants fled on foot.Action News has learned that officers were able to arrest one of the suspects. A search is underway for others who ran away on foot.There was no immediate word on why officers were pursuing the vehicle.