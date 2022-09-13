Primary election day in Delaware | Find your polling place

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Voting in the primary is open only to registered Republicans and Democrats.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Tuesday, Sept. 13 is election day in Delaware.

But Delawareans may register to vote and declare party affiliation at their polling place.

There are more than a dozen competitive primary races for General Assembly seats.

The only statewide race is for state auditor.

The state's first-ever early voting period ended Sunday.

You can find your polling place through the Delaware Department of Election's voter portal or view a list of voting locations here.

For more information on the primary election, visit the Department of Elections' website.