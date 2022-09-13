WATCH LIVE

Primary election day in Delaware | Find your polling place

6abc Digital Staff
28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Tuesday, Sept. 13 is election day in Delaware.

Voting in the primary is open only to registered Republicans and Democrats.

But Delawareans may register to vote and declare party affiliation at their polling place.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

There are more than a dozen competitive primary races for General Assembly seats.

The only statewide race is for state auditor.

The state's first-ever early voting period ended Sunday.

You can find your polling place through the Delaware Department of Election's voter portal or view a list of voting locations here.

For more information on the primary election, visit the Department of Elections' website.

