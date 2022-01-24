fatal shooting

2 killed in shooting inside Georgetown, Delaware restaurant

Police say a group of men had been asked to leave the restaurant and then two of them returned.
GEORGETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware police say two men were fatally shot inside a restaurant during an altercation with two suspects who had been asked to leave earlier in the night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the El Nopalito Restaurant on the 22000 block of DuPont Boulevard in Georgetown, Sussex County.

Police say a group of men had been asked to leave the restaurant due to disorderly behavior and having a dispute with other diners.

Police say two of the males who were in the group soon returned wearing masks.

One of the suspects approached a 31-year-old man and removed a necklace from the victim's neck, police say.

According to authorities, the victim lunged at the suspect. At that time, the second male suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the 31-year-old victim.

Police say as the two suspects were fleeing the restaurant, the second suspect fired a second round into the dining area and struck a 28-year-old man.

The 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Grassi by calling 302-365-8441.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
