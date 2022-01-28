fatal shooting

2 charged in fatal double shooting inside Georgetown, Delaware restaurant

Police say a group of men had been asked to leave the restaurant and then two of them returned.
By
GEORGETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have arrested two men in connection to the fatal double shooting inside a Sussex County restaurant.

Brothers Yony Morales-Garcia, 22, of Georgetown, and Emner Morales-Garcia, 21, of Georgetown were arrested on Thursday.

They were charged with (2 counts) Murder First Degree (Felony), Robbery First Degree (Felony), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony), Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony), Carrying a Concealed Deafly Weapon (Felony), and Conspiracy 1st (Felony).

Emner Morales-Garcia and Yony Morales-Garcia

Delaware State Police



The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the El Nopalito Restaurant on the 22000 block of DuPont Boulevard in Georgetown.

Police say a group of men had been asked to leave the restaurant due to disorderly behavior and having a dispute with other diners.

Police say two of the males who were in the group, later identified as the two brothers, soon returned wearing masks.

One of the suspects approached 31-year-old man Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez of Georgetown and removed a necklace from the victim's neck, police say.

According to authorities, the victim lunged at the suspect. At that time, the second male suspect pulled out a handgun and shot Lopez.

Police say as the two suspects were fleeing the restaurant, the second suspect fired a second round into the dining area and struck 28-year-old Honorio Velasquez of Bridgeville.

Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene. Lopez was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Through investigation, Delaware State Police and the Georgetown Police Department were able to identify Yony Morales-Garcia and Emner Morales-Garcia as suspects.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday, state police conducted a traffic stop and executed a search warrant along the 17000 block of Windward Boulevard in Milford.

During the stop, police say both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The brothers were taken to Delaware State Police Troop 7 where they were charged and arraigned.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
