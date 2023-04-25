WATCH LIVE

Delaware man accused of shooting at driver in road rage incident in Middletown

The suspect allegedly open fire on the other driver, hitting that person's car several times.

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
A New Castle County man is accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage incident.

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A New Castle County man is accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage incident.

It happened on Middletown Warwick Road in Middletown, Delaware on Sunday evening.

Investigators say that's where the suspect, 22-year-old Isiah Beaufort, got into some type of altercation with the victim.

That led Beaufort to allegedly open fire on the other driver, hitting that person's car several times.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Beaufort is now facing a slew of charges, including assault.

