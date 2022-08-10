2 men shot at New Castle, Delaware apartment complex

Investigators say a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 23-year-old man was shot in the hand.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were rushed to an area hospital after an accidental shooting Wednesday morning in New Castle, Delaware.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Moores Lane in the Colonial Village Apartments complex.

Investigators say a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 23-year-old man was shot in the hand.

Both men were taken to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Detectives said the shooting appears to be accidental.