Delaware State Police investigating fatal stabbing at pizza shop

Police tell Action News the stabbing is being investigated as a homicide.

GLASGOW, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a pizza shop.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at the La Piazza Di Caruso in Glasgow.

The victim has not been identified and police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.

The pizza shop was open for Sunday night dinner at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware State Police.