Delaware teacher's daily video for students goes viral on TikTok

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- People can't seem to figure out why they are obsessed with watching a local high school theater director's TikTok videos, but they are.

Marji Eldreth, who works at Cab Calloway School of the Arts in Wilmington, Delaware, has gone viral on the social media app, and people can't get enough.

She posts a video each day eliminating one of the musical's from her piano, and the one left remaining at the end will be performed by her students next year.

Eldreth created a TikTok account during the pandemic to keep in touch with her students.

She had no idea that people from all over were watching her big reveals and that she would rack up more than 31,000 followers.

"I didn't even know it was that big of a deal until my phone started blowing up and people were texting me," said Eldreth. "Former students or friends of mine, saying, 'All these people are asking me who you are.' And I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' Then I knew it was a big deal."

Her first elimination video had nearly 500,000 views, and Rolling Stone Magazine even wrote an article about her videos.

Eldreth's final reveal is on June 10.

