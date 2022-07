Officials say it can grow to be 100 pounds and attacks bass and other fish.

DOVER, Delware (WPVI) -- Wildlife officials in Delaware want to alert you to an invasive fish found in its waters.

It's called the "flat head catfish" and it was recently found in Lums Pond.

Officials say it can grow to be 100 pounds and attacks bass and other fish.

If you see one of the "flat head catfishes" you're urged to report the sighting immediately.

And if you catch it, do not throw it back into the water.