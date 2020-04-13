Health & Fitness

Delaware County paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications, officials say

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County first responders are grieving the loss of one their own Monday.

County Emergency Services officials announced Paramedic Kevin Bundy passed Sunday from COVID-19 complications.

"Every one that knew him said he had a great sense of humor, jovial, and cared," said Emergency Services Director Tim Boyce.

The paramedic, most recently based out of Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, reportedly fell ill back on April 1.

Bundy reportedly also worked part-time with Crozer Chester Hospital.

Boyce said the call of his passing came late Sunday evening.

"A number of our police, fire, and EMS agencies have members that are sick or are being diagnosed, but this is first one in Delaware County and certainly for a paramedic, someone that was out serving the community, to pass so quickly is breaking hearts," Boyce said.

Officials say Bundy was recently married and was a 2016 graduate of the county's paramedic program.

Emergency Services officials have informed the state and are now working to classify his passing as a line of duty death.

"When other people are worried about themselves, he ran toward it and - again, over three years as a medic you've helped a lot of people - so we're wanting to dignify that," Boyce explained.

Police and fire companies are also honoring the loss.

Mercy Catholic Medical Center President Chris Cullom issued a statement that says in part:

"We are heartbroken over the loss of Kevin Bundy, a valued member of our paramedic team and the Mercy Fitzgerald family. Our hearts and prayers are with his family and his Mercy family."
