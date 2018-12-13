UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --In August, damaging flash flooding left parts of Delaware County underwater.
Starting Thursday, victims are able to begin applying for money from the Small Business Administration to help cover the cost of repairs.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf toured the damage in Darby Borough after the flood and declared a Disaster Emergency.
For the next week, neighbors and business owners can visit the Delaware County Emergency Services building in Media to find out how to obtain a low-interest loan to help their recovery.
Information:
An Outreach Center will be open in Delaware County Dec. 13-20 at the Delaware County Emergency Services Building (360 North Middletown Road, Media, PA.)
Hours:
Thursday, Dec. 13: 11am-6pm
Friday, Dec. 14: 9am-6pm
Saturday, Dec. 15: 10am-2pm
Sunday, Dec. 16: CLOSED
Monday, Dec. 17: 9am-6pm
Tuesday, Dec. 18: 9am-6pm
Wednesday, Dec. 19: 9am-6pm
Thursday, Dec. 20; 9am-4p
SBA customer service representatives will issue loan applications, answer questions about the disaster loan program, explain the application process and help individuals complete applications.
Individuals and businesses unable to visit the centers in person may obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA's Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the hearing impaired), or by e-mailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov
Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov/disaster
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA's secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela
Completed applications should be returned to the local DLOC or mailed to:
U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center
14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Feb. 11, 2019. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is Sept. 11, 2019.