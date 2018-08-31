Delaware County flood victims urged to report damage

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
It's been nearly three weeks since flash flooding caused a big mess in parts of Delaware County.

Local officials want to make sure people receive the help they're eligible for.

"If you haven't reported the damage, no matter how small, please come forward," said Timothy Boyce, the director of Delaware County emergency services.

There was plenty of damage to be found after the August 13 flash flooding in Upper Darby and Darby Borough.

On Friday morning, Delaware County staffers were briefed on setting up three flood assistance centers.

If the state qualifies for federal assistance these staffers could help uninsured individuals who lost property in the floods to qualify for individual grant money.

"When you're looking at individual assistance, the loss we're trying to look at is real property, personal property, your furniture, your computers, your clothes and possibly your car," said Timothy Boyce, the director of Delaware County emergency services. "A number of residents lost vehicles."

Soon after the doors opened in Upper Darby, staffers were assisting two flood impacted individuals with their paperwork.

It's estimated 140 buildings were impacted by flooding earlier this month.

It's not clear how many individuals might qualify for grants, or low-interest loans but Upper Darby's mayor stresses they need to apply to find out.

"My experience tells me over the years the best process to get some type of reimbursement... is through this process here," said Mayor Thomas Micozzie.

There are three assistance centers that will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 31 and again from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 1.

They are:

-Upper Darby Multi-Purpose Center in the 7000 block of Walnut Street
-Radnor Township Building
-Darby Borough Hall

