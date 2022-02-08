Philadelphia pizza delivery driver crashes outside of home after being shot in head

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was shot in the head on Monday night.It happened near the 1400 block of West Mayfield Street while the 40-year-old male victim was making a delivery around 8 p.m.At some point before the food was delivered, police say the man was shot in the head.Officers found the driver after he crashed outside of a nearby home. Police say the food was still inside the car.According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers are working to determine if this was a planned attack.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.