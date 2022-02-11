cold case

Death of Denise Marie Pierson: Police in Delaware County solve 40-year-old cold case

Wayne Anthony Walker, 58, has been charged with the death of 18-year-old Denise Marie Pierson of Marcus Hook.
MARCUS HOOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania say they have solved a 40-year old cold case.

According to investigators, Pierson disappeared on April 14, 1981.

Her remains were discovered in July 1984 near some railroad tracks in Marcus Hook.

Police said the site is about 300 yards from the residence of another suspect in the case, Peter Horne.

An autopsy determined that Pierson died as a result of blunt impact injuries to the head.

Horne has since died and cannot be charged, but investigators say two additional suspects are also under investigation.

Walker is currently behind bars on unrelated assault charges.
