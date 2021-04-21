'A step towards accountability:' 76ers, Flyers react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial

Sports organizations, including Philadelphia teams, are voicing their support for the jury's decision.
Philadelphia 76ers
"Today's verdict, which found Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges in the murder of George Floyd, represents a step towards accountability. While the outcome of the trial may deliver a sense of relief, it will not bring back the life that was tragically taken. We know that full justice will only be achieved with systemic change.
Our thoughts are with Mr. Floyd's family and friends, and extend to all those affected. Last year, many of us made a pledge to address systemic racism. Now, more than ever, we must reaffirm our commitment to that fight. There is still so much more work to do."
April 21, 2021
Philadelphia Flyers
"The murder of George Floyd last summer impacted our entire country - and our organization was no different. His senseless death was yet another heartbreaking example of the injustices that Black Americans and Americans of color face each and every day. Over the last year, we've re-committed ourselves to supporting racial injustice, and that continues today, tomorrow, and into the future. The Flyers organization will always be a place that supports and welcomes everyone. We know there's much more work to be done to make racial justice a reality in our country, and we're committed to being part of the solution."
April 21, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles
Safety Rodney McLeod tweeted, "Justice was served today! Thank you God. My heart is still with George Floyd's family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done!"
Justice was served today! Thank you God. My heart is still with George Floyd's family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done!
Philadelphia Union
"The Philadelphia Union condemns racism, discrimination, and hatred in any form. While today's verdict cannot undo the pain, the call for accountability has been heard and we are hopeful that this will begin a period of healing for George Floyd's family and the Black community.
We will continue to do our part to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within our organization and community. Our work is not done."
April 21, 2021
Major League Baseball
"In the wake of today's verdict, Major League Baseball hopes to contribute to the healing process by continuing to work with our players, the MLBPA and The Players Alliance to advance the values of social justice, equality, diversity and inclusion."
April 20, 2021
National Hockey League
"While we hope the end of the trial offers a chance for healing, we remain committed to actively engaging in the movement for equality and we invite our fans to join us in support systemic change."
National Hockey League Statement following today's verdict in Minneapolis.
National Football League
"Today's outcome in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis does not undo the loss of life. Mr. George Floyd should be here with us today. Our hearts remain with the Floyd family, and we understand the pain, anger and frustration does not go away even when justice is delivered.
Importantly, even as we identify reasons for hope, we must continue to help move our society toward a more equal and just tomorrow. We are proud to partner with the NFL players and clubs and remain committed to do the important work needed to make positive change in our society."
April 20, 2021
National Basketball Association
"George Floyd's murder was a flash point for how we look at race and justice in our country, and we are pleased that justice appears to have been served. But we also recognize that there is much work to be done and the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association, together with our newly-formed Social Justice Coalition, will redouble our efforts to advocate for meaningful change in the areas of criminal justice and policing."
NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following joint statement today: