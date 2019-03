DANIELS, West Virginia (WPVI) -- Firefighters in West Virginia were stunned after they found a pile of Bibles untouched by the flames that sparked inside a church. KTRK-TV reports , Coal City Fire Department responded to a fire at Freedom Ministries Church Sunday morning.On Facebook, the fire department wrote that at one point, the building was so hot that firefighters had to evacuate.Miraculously, firefighters discovered that not a single Bible or cross was burned in the church.The fire department wrote that "though odds were against us, God was not."They are now looking into what caused the fire.