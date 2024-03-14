Eagles signing LB Devin White to 1-year deal, ESPN sources say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Frustrated by not getting a new contract this past offseason, White requested a trade but instead played under the fifth-year option. He then struggled in 2023 with foot and groin injuries throughout the season and was replaced by K.J. Britt as the Buccaneers fought for a playoff berth. The two rotated in the postseason, with White playing 37 defensive snaps in two games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

White, 26, showed what he is capable of with an interception of Trevor Lawrence that keyed a 30-12 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Christmas Eve. Playmaking has never been the issue for White though - instead, it's been consistency, as there have been multiple instances of him being caught out of position. He surrendered an opening drive touchdown to Najee Harris in the flat while playing the Pittsburgh Steelers and gave up a costly touchdown to Christian McCaffrey while playing the San Francisco 49ers last season.

The Bucs' fifth overall draft pick out of LSU in the 2019 NFL draft, White's breakout season came the following year in 2020, leading the Bucs with 140 combined tackles (97 solo) during the regular season, with 9 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 4 passes defended. Despite missing the wild-card round playoff game due to COVID-19, White led the Bucs with 38 combined postseason tackles (27 solo), 2 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions, including a pick-six of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.

White's compiled multi-sack performances on six different occasions, including three sacks against the Las Vegas Raiders - where he also had a forced fumble -- in 2020 and against the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. One of White's most memorable performances came in the Bucs' 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. White registered a sack and a sack forced fumble of quarterback Geno Smith just days after his father, Carlos Thomas, passed away unexpectedly at age 45.

He has 364 tackles, 23 sacks, 6 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions in 76 career games.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.