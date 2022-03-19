Officials investigate police-involved shooting that left 1 man dead in Sussex County

DEWEY BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving an officer at a popular restaurant early Saturday morning.The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Starboard Restaurant in Dewey Beach.Authorities say employees called to report a man with a gun.When they arrived, officers talked with the man, who then took off running.About an hour later, a Starboard Restaurant employee called police again to report the suspect had returned.During a foot chase, an officer fired at the man, hitting him, according to reports.The 21-year-old suspect later died at the hospital.So far, no further details have been provided.