Delaware officials identify man shot killed by police officer at popular Dewey Beach restaurant

During a foot chase, an officer fired at Rodney K. Robinson II, hitting him, according to reports.
DEWEY BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have identified the person who was shot and killed by an officer at a popular restaurant early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at The Starboard restaurant in Dewey Beach.

Authorities say employees called to report a man with a gun.

When they arrived, officers talked with the man, who has since been identified as Rodney K. Robinson II, 21, of Milford. Officials said Robinson then took off running.

About an hour later, a Starboard Restaurant employee called police again to report the suspect had returned.

During a foot chase, an officer fired at Robinson, hitting him, according to reports.

He later died at the hospital.

So far, no further details have been provided.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with video surveillance to please contact Sgt. Stephen Yeich by calling 302-741-2703.

