Dick Butkus, Chicago Bears legend, NFL Hall of Famer and actor, dies at 80

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus has died at 80 years old, the team said Thursday.

Butkus was a middle linebacker for the Bears from 1965 to 1973. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1979.

According to a statement released by the team, Butkus' family confirmed that he died in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, California.

Butkus' bone-rattling tackles made him one of the most intimidating players in NFL history. He was the quintessential modern linebacker, a disruptive force who roamed sideline to sideline and left a trail of broken opponents behind.

He was a first-team All-Pro selection five times and made the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine seasons before knee injuries forced his retirement at age 31. Despite a short career, Butkus came to define his position. He routinely ranks among the NFL's top 100 players.

He was also recognized as the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year twice.

His career totals included 1,020 tackles and 489 assists,

Following his retirement, Butkus also had a career in the entertainment industry, appearing in films including "Any Given Sunday" and "Necessary Roughness" and the television shows "My Two Dads" and "Hang Time."

Butkus is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Helen, who was his high school sweetheart, three children and five grandchildren.

Information on his cause of death was not immediately available.

