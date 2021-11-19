Disney's holiday specials returns to ABC with star-studded lineup: See who's performing

Disney is kicking off the happiest season of all with its sixth-annual "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration," airing Sunday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Derek and Julianne Hough return to host the holiday spectacular from Walt Disney World and Disneyland alongside "West Side Story's" Ariana DeBose. The star-studded lineup of musical performances includes Kristin Chenoweth, Jimmie Allen, Gwen Stefani and more.
The Houghs, together with Freeform's Trevor Jackson and Sherry Cola, will then bring even more holiday magic into our homes as hosts of "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade," airing Christmas Day at 10 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Both specials include a flurry of magical surprises, heartwarming moments, and exclusives, including a sneak peek at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, opening March 1, 2022, at Walt Disney World; a trip onboard the all-new Disney Wish from Disney Cruise Line; and special looks at Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" and Steven Spielberg's new film "West Side Story."
"As part of The World's Most Magical Celebration, commemorating 50 years of Walt Disney World Resort, every touch of holiday magic will be an extra special, EARidescent treat," according to Disney Parks.
Musical performances for "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" include:
- Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose -- "We Need a Little Christmas," "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" and "Holiday" medley
- AFTR PRTY -- "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and "Winter Wonderland" medley
- Jimmie Allen -- "Silent Night"
- Kristin Chenoweth -- "(Everyone's Waitin' For) The Man with the Bag" and "Jingle Bell Rock" mash-up
- Darren Criss -- "Happy Holidays / The Holiday Season" medley
- Brett Eldredge -- "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"
- NEEDTOBREATHE and Switchfoot -- "Hometown Christmas"
- Norah Jones -- "Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)" and "Blue Christmas" medley
- Gwen Stefani -- "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and "Jingle Bells"
- Sebastián Yatra -- "Dos Oruguitas" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" medley
In addition to the parade, musical performances for "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" include:
- Derek Hough and Julianne Hough -- "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"
- Jimmie Allen -- "White Christmas"
- Kristin Chenoweth -- "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
- Darren Criss -- "Christmas Dance"
- Meg Donnelly -- "Jingle Bell Rock"
- Brett Eldredge -- "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
- Norah Jones -- "Run Rudolph Run"
- Pentatonix -- "I Saw Three Ships"
- Gwen Stefani -- "Cheer for the Elves"
Both holiday specials will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
Don't miss "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" Sunday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.