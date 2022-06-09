localish

Make-A-Wish Recipient Turns Disney Imagineering Visit Into Internship

By Amit Lerner
EMBED <>More Videos

Make-A-Wish grants wish to aspiring Imagineer

GLENDALE, Calif. -- 20-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient Bella Moak was invited on a rare tour of Walt Disney Imagineering, meeting the makers of magic who first inspired her to pursue a Disney career after watching The Imagineering Story on Disney+.

She was inspired by the eclectic group of creative people whose imagination and technical know-how are combined to make dreams come true. Her journey with Disney isnt over yet, as she received her first nametag and is now "earning her ears" as a Disney intern, in hopes of joining the ranks of those she met during her wish visit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklos angeleshoustonfresnosan franciscochicagoraleighphiladelphiadisneymake a wishlocalish
LOCALISH
Gay for Good offers helping hands to local charities in need
Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone
Make-A-Wish grants wish to aspiring Imagineer
Taylor Backes glass studio is home to countless unique pieces of art
TOP STORIES
Officials ID 2 men charged with murder in South Street mass shooting
National Weather Service confirms tornado hit part of Camden Co.
Rescue underway in Pa. after two people fall into chocolate tank
Massive Philly drug operation shut down, father and son arrested: AG
Brothers, 16 and 19, drown at school swimming pool in NJ
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
5 Marines killed in Osprey crash in California
Show More
Family: Teen hazed by fraternity now blind, in wheelchair, can't talk
Walmart customers alert police of kids locked in car, 2 women charged
Tourist helicopter carrying 6 crashes in Hawaii lava field
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Mom becomes surrogate at 49 for daughter, gives birth to baby at 50
More TOP STORIES News